CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County Commissioners have approved a new place of worship in Benner Township.

The Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church was approved on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and it set to be 5,010 square feet.

The new church will be located along Buffalo Run Road (State Route 0550). It will be approximately 1,000 feet West from its intersection with Armagast Road (State Route 3006).

At the time there is no scheduled completion date.