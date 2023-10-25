CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners are looking to receive more grant money to add a stage to an area park.

The upcoming project would add a stage to the Tallyrand Park in Bellefonte for concerts and events. The commissioners have asked for $1 million from the local share account, which the state government gives to projects they consider to improve the quality of life in towns and cities.

Commissioner Amber Concepcion said she thinks the stage will bring more visitors to Bellefonte and will help boost the town’s economy.

“It provides a unique kind of stage for the performing arts that we don’t have in Centre County currently because it’ll be able to hold an entire orchestra or band on that stage,” Concepcion said.

The project has already gotten a separate $1 million grant from a different state fund earlier this year by Representative Kerry Benninghoff.