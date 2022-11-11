CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County residents are honoring those who served with the help of The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg.

The museum hosted a Veterans Day event where visitors could make poppies, a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since WWI.

They also had the opportunity to write Christmas cards that will be sent to those who are currently deployed.

“When people are in the military sometimes they are serving overseas and they think do people really remember me back home?,” Julianne Herman, Board Member of the Pennsylvania Military Museum said. “Especially over the holidays they’re away from their families and get lonely so they get Christmas cards from people at home.”

The opportunity to write cards for military members is still open to the public. You can stop by the museum throughout the holiday and drop off a card.