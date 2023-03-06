CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County solar power purchase agreement is in the works that could explore the possibility of adding solar power to municipal-owned facilities.

“There’s 15 organizations, local government entities, that are working together and have been since 2019 to aggregate our electricity so that we can purchase solar,” Pam Adams, Sustainability Coordinator for the Centre Region Council of Governments said.

A bid for proposals for a solar array that would allocate solar energy to 15 organizations and municipalities was received. Now, those organizations are working to decide how much of their current energy source will turn to solar.

“All of them have a different amount of energy that they use,” Adams said. “The school district, for example, uses about 43% of the total. So, being able to allocate and aggregate them all together will allow us to get better pricing.”

Adams said by increasing solar power opportunities in the Centre region, the county will be reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have the opportunity to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by two percent community-wide,” Adams said. “So, it’s very significant the amount of solar energy we have the potential to buy.”

The county is asking the organizations involved to make their preliminary percentage commitment to using solar energy by March 10.

At the March 6, State College Borough Council meeting, the council is set to discuss how much energy they could potentially shift, with part of the solar being located at borough facilities.

“It looks like it could save us money, so there’s going to be costs savings involved,” Adams said. “And obviously, energy markets in the future we don’t know what they’re going to be but they’re expected to be increasing.”

Organizers hope to have the final energy commitments from the organizations in April. They expect the energy to be implemented at the end of 2024.