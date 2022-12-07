CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A home improvement fraud where police said a man was scammed out of thousands of dollars has led to charges filed in Centre County.

Anthony Winkelman, 29, of Renovo, who worked for Wink’s Construction, was supposed to take about a month for work, but never started any, state police in Rockview said.

The homeowner reported to police that he paid Winkelman $8,000 for him to install HVAC Mini Splits heating and colling systems in June, but when October came, there was no work started.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when Winkleman was interviewed he told police that he did order air condition units from a Home Depot, but they were on back order. Winkleman then allegedly said that he would return the money.

When police called the store, they learned that Winkleman didn’t order any equipment that was needed for work. The homeowner also reported that they never got their money back from Winkleman, the affidavit reads.

Winkleman faces a felony charge for receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

Winkelman is scheduled to be arraigned on his felony charge on Dec. 29.