STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College-area contractor that pleaded guilty to stealing more than $64,000 from his workers will begin a prison sentence following a judge’s recent order.

Scott C. Good pleaded guilty in 2021 to theft after a Statewide Grand Jury recommended charges against Good for stealing employees’ wages for several years.

A Clearfield County Judge ordered a prison term of four to 24 months. Good subsequently appealed the sentence and conviction.

The Office of Attorney General responded to that appeal, and the Pennsylvania Superior Court recently affirmed the conviction and sentence — meaning Good will serve his prison term.

The case is the first prosecution of its kind in the state to involve theft based on an employer’s failure to pay a prevailing wage.

“The time has come for the defendant to serve the sentence imposed. My office has fought to make sure that happens and that the victims receive their owed restitution,” AG Henry said.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Good, and his company Goodco Mechnical Inc., will be required to pay back $64,157 in restitution for stealing employees’ wages for five years.