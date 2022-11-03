CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A corrections officer from SCI Benner is facing charges after he was caught smuggling drugs to an inmate, according to the charges filed.

Kevin Hoch Jr., 40, Pleasant Gap, told investigators when they showed up at his house that he has been smuggling drugs for about four months and that he has made around $17k, according to a criminal complaint by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Corrections Department press secretary Maria A. Bivens said in an email that Hoch is currently suspended without pay pending the investigation.

In October, security staff at the prison learned about a package with contraband that was supposed to be sent to an inmate after reviewing recorded telephone calls. Investigators then further learned that an inmate’s mother sent the package to Hoche’s address.

Before the package could arrive, investigators were able to get ahold of it and served a search warrant on it. That turned up two envelopes that had 10 sheets of paper that were saturated with synthetic cannabinoids, according to the complaint.

A replica package was created and delivered to Hoche’s home by investigators. Hoche was seen arriving home, getting the package out of the mailbox, and then taking it inside.

When investigators spoke with Hoche, he told them that he “got into a little financial situation, gambling online,” and that an inmate brought up the idea of bringing drugs into the prison for money, investigators noted in the complaint. He also allegedly admitted to smuggling in hundreds of films of Suboxone.

Hoche then admitted to smuggling the drugs for months, and that he would be paid by the inmate’s family member via the mobile payment app, CashApp.

Hoche currently faces charges of felony conspiracy to provide a controlled substance to an inmate, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Hoche’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 and he is currently out on unsecured bail set at $75,000.