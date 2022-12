CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Due to inclement weather conditions, multiple Centre County government offices are closed on Thursday.

The Centre County Court of Common Pleas, MDJ offices and court offices will be closed throughout December 15. The Central Pennsylvania area is under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

