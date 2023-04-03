CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A project aiming to renovate the roof of the Centre County Courthouse is moving along.

On March 28, county commissioners approved entering contract negotiations with three bidders. The bidders are R.H. Marcon Inc. in State College, David M. Maines Associates in Lewistown and Detwiler Roofing in East End.

Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said the roof of the 1963 addition to the courthouse is starting to degrade.

The county’s facilities department will now make a recommendation to the commissioners for which one will get the bid.

“At a pretty basic level, hopefully, it won’t leak anymore,” Higgins said. “We have some slight energy efficiencies, but basically, we just need our courthouse employees and the public that utilizes the facility not to have water dripping on their head when they’re in court session.”

Higgins said the plan is for the project to be finished before this fall.