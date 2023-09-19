CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is preparing for the 30th annual Day of Caring and they could use your help.

At the Sept. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting, the Centre County Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 5 as a “Day of Caring” in Centre County.

“In county services, we’re often working with families that have multiple different kinds of needs and it seems like the kind of care that you’re providing can go a long way to filling some of those gaps,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.

People from across Centre County will gather to support nonprofit agencies and organizations that help the community every day on Oct. 5. For the day, 49 different work sites will house the volunteers.

“When you are taking care of people and you are helping people, the last thing you have is the yard, the leaky fence, the new roof, the extra things,” Celeste Powell said. “Then Day of Caring happens and people come out and say, ‘Well, I’ve never stained a deck before but I’ll do it today!'”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you’re interested in helping, the United Way is still looking for volunteers. If you would like to see the available sites or sign up to work, click here.