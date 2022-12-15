CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Centre County Commissioners are not moving forward with the creation of a government-run health department.

The decision was made after getting data from a feasibility study. If it would have been approved then the center would have been funded by Act 315 funding. The decision does not mean that the officials are ruling out county-run health initiatives entirely.

There may be other things, other initiatives and programs that we could do at the county that just aren’t a county health office, that would improve health outcomes for our residents,” Michael Pipe, Commissioner of Centre County said. “So there may be some things that come out in 2023, 2024, that because we had the data set and the information from the feasibility study that could be used for other initiatives.”

The county has allocated $12,000 in funding for the feasibility study.