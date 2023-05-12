CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hunter who shot his neighbor in the head after mistaking him for for a deer in Centre County was sentenced, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Michael Lloyd, 41, of Boalsburg, was sentenced by President Judge, Jonathan Grine to spend a minimum of three months, but up to 23 1/2 months at the Centre County Correctional Facility. Lloyd’s sentence will start on June 12, according to First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw.

Llyod was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts and five summary counts by State College police, but most of them were dropped after he pleaded guilty in February to recklessly endangering another person and unlawfully taking big game, McGraw wrote.

The shooting was called a “unique situation” by investigators. Llyod was driving up his driveway in December 2021 when he spotted a deer in the woods before he stopped to get out and then shot a .45 caliber handgun multiple times, according to police.

When Lloyd approached, he saw that he ended up shooting his 81-year-old neighbor, who was outside taking his dog for a walk on his property. Lloyd then rendered aid to the man, who was then flown to UPMC, until first responders arrived.

Lloyd will have to pay over $29,000 in restitution, but that amount could increase, McGraw wrote. Llyod’s hunting license will also be revoked for five years.