CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County.

The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television show.

They also highlighted his approach to dealing with COVID-19.

” I have deep concern about Dr. Oz who has strayed from the path of honesty and integrity for his own benefit,” Dr. Paul Wooley, Public Health and Family Practice Physician said. “He has no expertise in infectious disease or public health , but he is making recommendations about containing and treating COVID.”

This press conference is part of a “Real Doctors Against Oz” tour led by members of the PA medical community who according to their press release are communicating their distrust of Dr. Oz and the threat he poses to Pennsylvanians.

The tour previously held an event in Philadelphia and after more than 150 PA doctors led a letter condemning Oz.