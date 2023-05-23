CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — EMS stations around the country are facing funding and staffing shortages. In Centre County, first responders say more calls are coming in than ever, stretching staff and funding thin.

Local EMS were honored at the Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 23. The commissioners proclaimed May 21-27, 2023 as “Emergency Medical Services Week” in Centre County.

This week is recognized all across the country. For the 49th year, communities celebrate EMS practitioners and the work they do. This year’s national theme is EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins.

At the meeting, officials said if more funding for EMS stations doesn’t become available, there may be a time where they may not be around to be recognized.

“I can’t imagine a world that did not have an EMS service in it but we are largely approaching some situations where that’s threatened,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said.

Executive Director of Bellefonte EMS, Scott Roat, said in Centre County, the majority of the time it’s EMS stations who are first at the scene of an emergency.

“Many times we go out and a person just has a simple question or they’ve fallen and just can’t get up off the floor,” Roat said.

In the county, 13 licensed EMS agencies respond to over 25,000 emergencies each year.

“Last year, Centre LifeLink had the busiest year we’ve ever had; 7,123 responses,” Centre LifeLink Executive Director Scott Rawson said.

As the number of calls goes up, the number of working EMS professionals is going down. Rawson said Centre LifeLink’s volunteer core went from 10,500 to 5,000.

“It seems pretty basic to expect that when you call 911 that there’s going to be an ambulance able to respond,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “But that is only the case if we have both volunteers and people willing to go into that career.”

Professionals at the meeting said there isn’t enough funding coming in at many stations to keep operations running and pay staff. Roat said some employees have taken on two or three jobs to make ends meet.

“An ambulance now runs upwards of a quarter of a million dollars each and you’re not going to pay for that by selling hoagies,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

One way that Centre County EMS services are generating money is through memberships. Once a year, residents can pay a small fee that will cover unlimited ambulance services from participating stations.

Now, officials are looking at funding from the state to keep the stations afloat. They said it might be needed sooner rather than later.

“It doesn’t take long to figure out how many lives that would cost if we were to lose the services that we value so much in our county,” Dershem said.