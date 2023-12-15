CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A few Centre County fire companies and EMS stations are coming together to hold a fill-a-truck Christmas food drive.

The idea started at the Centre Hall Fire Company, with holidays being a busy time of the year for food banks many are being hit hard and are not refilling quickly enough.

“The food banks get hit hard during Thanksgiving and then you got Christmas coming up. And when times are as hard as they are, people are struggling and I believe times are going to get harder,” Centre Hall Fire Company President Rodney M. Brungart said.

They then took to social media and other area fire companies jumped on board instantly. Joining companies include Miles Township, Millheim, Gregg Township fire companies and the Penns Valley EMS.

“We’re just asking a little bit in return, if you can give a couple of canned goods or a couple of boxes of stuffing or mashed potatoes or whatever it may be, if you can help, every little bit helps. And I think we need to help each other, especially this time of year, it’s about giving,” Brungart said.

Items needed are as follows:

Boxes of stuffing mix

Green Beans

Corn

Peas

Cranberry Sauce

French Onions

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Red Beets

Cans of Sweet Potatoes

Brown Sugar

Pickles

Olives

Canned Fruit

Jelly

Peanut Butter

Sugar

Flour

Pasta

Jars of gravy

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Items can be dropped off at each station during different times of the week.

Centre Hall Fire Company: Monday 6-9 p.m.

Miles Township: Wednesday 6-9 p.m. or Social Hall at any time

Millheim: Wednesday 6-9 p.m.

Gregg Township Monday 7-9 p.m.

Penns Valley EMS anytime while they are there or by the back door

Each location will be accepting donations until Dec. 20.

Gregg Township and Penns Valley EMS will be taking the donations to the New Hope Luthern Church, Millheim to the Salem Lutheran Chuch Food Bank in Aaronsburg and Centre Hall to Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank.

This is the first year the idea has been brought to light, in the future Brungart and the rest of the Centre Hall Fire Company would like to see this expand county-wide to include the 911 center, fire companies, EMS stations and police.