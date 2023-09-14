CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting a battle of the barrel fundraiser to benefit one of their own members.

Greg Yearick is an active volunteer firefighter and he owns and works at Express Casual Dining. Greg was recovering at home after he had undergone extensive cardiac surgery at Hershey Medical Center earlier this year. After he was released, on June 10 he suffered a heart attack. After life-saving measures, Greg regained a pulse and was life-flighted back to Hershey.

At Hershey, he spent 10 days in recovery before being allowed to return home for a second time. Due to Greg’s illness, he has been unable to work and his family has travel expenses from going to see him.

The Battle of the Barrel fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the fire hall (132 N Witmer Ave.) starting at noon. Any funds raised will go towards helping Greg and his family during this time. Teams will be made of 4 people with a $15 entry fee.

Here are some things to know if you’re interested in entering:

You do not need to be in a fire company to participate. Any four people can make a team and partake in the battle.

Hoses will be provided by the fire company. You do not have to bring any apparatus.

Children are allowed to attend as well. If there are enough children the fire company will also be doing a small battle for them.

You do not need to participate in the battle to come to the event. The event is open to the public to help raise money for the family.

During the fundraiser, there will be food, refreshments, a Chinese auction and instant rip tickets for sale. You can also donate directly to the Yearick family.

Any questions and pre-registration can be done by contacting Brian Moore at 814 -762 – 4036 or by email at b25moore@yahoo.com.