CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A State College golf coach has been named the PIAA boys golf coach of the year.

A year after the Little Lions won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A

Team Championship, the team’s first state title, coach Greg Wilson was named 2021

National Federation of State High School Associations/Pennsylvania Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year on Thursday, Oct. 13.

“On behalf of the PIAA Board of Directors and staff, we just want to congratulate your coach and

school on this impressive honor,” PIAA Assistant Executive Director Jennifer Grassel wrote in

informing the district of Wilson’s award. “This selection was based upon Coach Wilson’s

coaching impact as well as the success of the boys’ golf program during the 2021-2022 school

year.”

State Colleage Area High School boys golf head coach Greg Wilson has been selected by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) as the 2021 NFHS/Pennsylvania Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year! Oct. 13, 2022

The State College Area High School boys golf team won the PIAA State Championship October 26, 2021. The boys arrived back at the high school via police escort and a crowd of fans.

Wilson partnered with coach Jim Schaper to lead the team through a historic season capped by

winning the state title at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Along the way, the Little Lions captured their fourth straight District 6 Class 3A boys’ team championship, with then-senior John Olsen winning his third individual gold medal in a row.

“I am very proud of our team’s efforts and hard work that made this award even possible,”

Wilson said. “Jim is just as deserving of this as I am. It is nice to be recognized for the long days

we put in to help make the kids successful.”