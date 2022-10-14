CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A State College golf coach has been named the PIAA boys golf coach of the year.
A year after the Little Lions won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A
Team Championship, the team’s first state title, coach Greg Wilson was named 2021
National Federation of State High School Associations/Pennsylvania Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year on Thursday, Oct. 13.
“On behalf of the PIAA Board of Directors and staff, we just want to congratulate your coach and
school on this impressive honor,” PIAA Assistant Executive Director Jennifer Grassel wrote in
informing the district of Wilson’s award. “This selection was based upon Coach Wilson’s
coaching impact as well as the success of the boys’ golf program during the 2021-2022 school
year.”
Wilson partnered with coach Jim Schaper to lead the team through a historic season capped by
winning the state title at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Along the way, the Little Lions captured their fourth straight District 6 Class 3A boys’ team championship, with then-senior John Olsen winning his third individual gold medal in a row.
“I am very proud of our team’s efforts and hard work that made this award even possible,”
Wilson said. “Jim is just as deserving of this as I am. It is nice to be recognized for the long days
we put in to help make the kids successful.”