STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with the return of the annual Stocking Stuffer Market.

This marks the 20th year of the holiday shop that’s held at the Centre Furnace Mansion.

“For the community, I think it has become a really wonderful holiday local tradition,” Executive Director Mary Sorensen said. “We get people who come from Pittsburgh and other places and say they come just for this because it’s just such a fun thing to do.”

Almost 50 local vendors will be set up and selling gifts, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the Historical Society.

“It represents nearly 20 percent of the Centre County Historical Society’s annual budget,” Sorensen said. “It’s truly a critical event for us.”

The Society is also hosting local authors for book signings throughout the weekend.

The market will be open for a cost of $5 this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.