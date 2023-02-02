CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County are a step closer to receiving a portion of more than $120,000,000 for home repairs and accessibility.

The funds are part of the Whole-Home Repairs Program through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development. The goal is to put the money into homes that have some safety concerns so residents can live with better energy and water efficiency.

“It’s to allow people to stay in their homes and to have those homes be available for future generations,” Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

Centre County officials hope to receive around $1.36 million of the funding. According to Higgins, these funds are needed.

“You see it maybe even more in some other counties where someone can’t afford to keep their home up,” Higgins said. “The roof collapses, the furnace gives out, the pipes freeze and you just have to tear it down.”

Higgins said this program is unique because a high percentage of residents will be eligible with the current requirements.

“Centre County is a middle-class county,” Higgins said. “So, our average median income for one person is roughly $50,000 and for a family of four it’s pushing $70,000. So in this program if you earn 80% or less of that figure, you’re eligible.”

Once the funding is received, the grants will be capped at $50,000 for residents.

“It’s improving quality of life, we’re saving the housing stock, we’re reducing energy consumption and in this case we’re even benefiting local training programs,” Higgins said.

The commissioners put the final touches on their state application this past week. Officials hope that an application for residents to apply for the funds will be ready sometime this summer.