STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The only hospital that serves the Centre County area was hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims it gave away patients’ information to third-party websites.

Mount Nittany Health used an online data tracker and gave away patients’ information like their status, hospitals they attended for treatment, and even their identity to Facebook, Google and other websites without their knowledge, the 83-page lawsuit filed Monday, April 10 reads.

“Mount Nittany discloses this personal health information through the deployment of various digital marketing and automatic rerouting tools embedded on its websites that purposefully and intentionally discloses patients’ personal health information to third parties who exploit that information for advertising purposes,” attorney George Bochetto wrote.

The lawsuit was brought forth by two unnamed plaintiffs. It claims that Mount Nittany Health used tracking pixels, a computer software tracking code used to see what people do on a website, including Facebook’s Meta Pixel.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” spokesperson for the hospital Tania Luciow wrote in an emailed statement to WTAJ.

Even though Mount Nittany Health’s website says about policy disclosers, they are deceptive because they do not say anything about the Meta Pixel, the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiffs and Class Members had no idea when they interacted with Mount Nittany’s websites that their personal data, including sensitive medical data, was being collected and simultaneously transmitted to Facebook,” Bochetto wrote. “That is because, among other things, Meta Pixel is secretively and seamlessly integrated into Mount Nittany’s websites and is invisible to patients visiting those websites.”

The lawsuit also alleges that information was given to Google.

“Mount Nittany interfered with Plaintiff’s and Class Members’ privacy rights when it implemented technology (including the Meta Pixel) that surreptitiously tracked, recorded, and disclosed Plaintiffs’ and Class Members’ confidential information to Facebook, Google, and other third parties,” Bochetto wrote.

The class-action lawsuit alleges that thousands of people have been affected by Mount Nittany sharing information. More than $1 million is being sought for damages and the hospital has done “nothing” to notify affected patients.

Other health systems were found giving patients’ info to third-party websites. Noviant Health, whose main location is in North Carolina, told millions of patients that their info was shared on Facebook through Meta Pixel in August 2022. Advocate Aurora Health, who is headquarter in Illinois and Wisconsin, also had patients’ info shared via Meta Pixel last year.