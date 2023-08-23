CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — LandPro Equipment, a John Deere dealership, has announced they will be moving to a new location.

Located on Earlystown Road, the commercial company has plans to move to U.S. Route 322 near Summer Lane in Potter Township. At a Centre County commissioner meeting, the board unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding between the business and the county.

The purpose of a memorandum of understanding is to state an intent to conduct business transactions or form a new partnership, in this case, to move locations of the business.

There are plans to construct a 19,000-square-foot building as well as another space for equipment storage on a land plot of about 9 and a half acres.

County planning said that building won’t be affected by the State College area connector project that is set in that area as well.