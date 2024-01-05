CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who the FBI said had solicited sex from what he believed was an underage girl is now facing new charges in a separate incident that occurred 12 years ago.

Christopher Morelli, 54, of Pleasant Gap, was arrested by Spring Township police Friday morning and charged with solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.

Morelli, who had been serving as the managing editor for the Centre County Gazette, was first arrested on Dec. 20, 2023, after an investigation by the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force found he was allegedly having communications with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Following the December arrest, a woman contacted Spring Township police claiming that Morelli had sent her sexually inappropriate messages in the fall of 2011. Police noted in court documents that the victim was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents and Morelli would have been 42 years old.

Police said the woman provided officers with Facebook messages between her and Morelli. The woman claimed Morelli talked to her during Facebook conversations about sex.

She told police he started messaging her after she went to his house in September 2011 to go swimming in his pool. According to a criminal complaint, Morelli had given her and her friend alcohol and no one else was present during their visit.

The woman claimed Morelli’s messages then became more inappropriate after inviting her to come back to his house alone. According to the complaint, Morelli asked the then-teen during a text conversation how old she was. When she said 14, he allegedly responded “U have time to experiment.”

During the same conversation, Morelli allegedly asked her if she ever had sex. When the then-teen said she was hesitant to have sex, he responded “I could teach u,” according to the complaint.

The woman told police she stopped responding to Morelli’s messages after he attempted to contact her multiple times over the next few months.

Morelli was taken back to the Centre County Prison where his bail was denied after he was out on bail from his previous case. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17.