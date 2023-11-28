CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 50 years, the Centre County nonprofit, Strawberry Fields has been working to provide support for people living with disabilities. Now, they’re looking for some extra help to continue doing what they do best.

“Strawberry Fields’ mission is to empower individuals and enrich lives,” Director of Development & Community Engagement Jeannine Lozier said.

Strawberry Fields provides different services for people with intellectual disabilities like housing, employment opportunities and transportation.

“With individuals who have intellectual disabilities, you may have a range of physical capabilities as well and need for what we would call very specialized wheelchairs,” Lozier said.

She said that means people who use these specialized wheelchairs, need specialized vehicles to get around.

“You have to have a wheelchair lift,” Lozier said. “You have to reinforce the bottom of a van quite heavily to hold even just the weight of the lift itself plus the weight of of the wheelchair.”

Lozier said Strawberry Fields currently has a van that checks these boxes, but it’s time for a new vehicle.

“Like everything, it’s got wear and tear. It has aged,” Lozier said. “We’ve kept it going but now we’re looking to replenish that resource and bring it up to speed for our current needs.”

Now, Strawberry Fields is getting support from the county commissioners. At their meeting on Nov. 28, the board signed a resolution supporting a project for a new van and requesting a Statewide Local Share Assessment grant of $83,390 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“This sounds like an important project to really help you with doing what is part of your mission,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.

If approved, that funding will be distributed through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.