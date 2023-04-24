CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was charged with robbing a Clearfield County convenience store in February has been hit with even more charges after he was linked to a burglary from a local engineering property.

Craig Hauke-Miller, 35, of Lemont, is accused of stealing $3,600 worth of scrap metal materials and equipment from a fenced-in property off of Science Park Road in January, Ferguson Township police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Hauke-Miller’s 1998 silver Dodge Dakota truck was seen around the building on video surveillance days before the burglary. On the night of, his truck was seen entering the gated area. Police wrote that Hauke-Miller managed to cut a chain that was holding the fence closed.

His truck had a ladder rack with one attached to it and also a large toolbox in the bed, police noted in the criminal complaint.

During the investigation, police wrote that they learned from troopers that Hauke-Miller was the one who robbed the gas station in Clearfield County and that the truck he drove matched the one that was seen on video footage around the Ferguson township building, however it did not have the ladder rack on it.

The ladder rack was found underneath a porch at a Port Matilda home after they reportedly got a tip that it was there. Police also learned that Hauke-Miller tried to repaint his truck to prevent being spotted, police wrote.

A Stihl Model BR800x, a backpack leaf blower police noted, was stolen that had a monetary value of $800 along with a Van Mark aluminum brake, valued at $2,200, and $600 worth of various scrap metal materials, according to the complaint.

Hauke-Miller stole over $6,000 after he robbed the Fuel On in Chester Hill Borough. According to the charges filed by state police, he pushed a worker over after trying to cash a winning ticket from the PA Skills games. He was then seen trying to flee in his Dodge, which was later found repainted, and the bed was cut up into multiple pieces.

According to the criminal complaint, police were also told while investigating that Hauke-Miller was responsible for the burglary at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road in January. Charges have yet to be filed against for that burglary.

Hauke-Miller faces two felony charges of burglary and theft. he also faces summary charges of criminal mischief by damaging property intentionally and for trespassing for the burglary. He is currently locked up in Centre County Prison unable to post his $100 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.