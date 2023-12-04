CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Howard man is facing charges after allegedly trading child pornography for about two years, according to the investigation done by the FBI.

Louis Wetzel, 39, is facing felony counts of possessing and disseminating photos or videos of a child sex act and child pornography possession.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police’s Northeast Computer Crimes Unit said in the criminal complaint they were notified by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that a Boston man who had been arrested for possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) had been in contact with Wetzel.

The affidavit states that Wetzel had been communicating with the Boston man and they exchanged images and videos of CSAM.

Troopers, along with the FBI, were able to track Wetzel through his IP address and on Dec. 1 a search warrant was executed.

During the search, Wetzel allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had and had been sharing CSAM with others, according to the criminal complaint. Officers were able to find two devices belonging to Wetzel that contained child pornography.

Wetzel is currently out on $75,000 unsecured bail and will have his preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.