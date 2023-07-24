CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man pleaded guilty to a crash that killed a woman in 2021, according to the district attorney.

Alexander Hynoski, 20, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for the crash that killed 20-year-old Elizabeth Biddle. He was sentenced to 16-32 months in jail plus 52 months of probation. He also pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, the DA confirmed.

Biddle died as a result of head trauma during a crash early in the morning of Aug. 4, 2021.

Police said she was a passenger in a vehicle that entered an intersection on General Potter Highway and struck the side of a tractor-trailer. She was ejected from the car and suffered life-ending trauma.