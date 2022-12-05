CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges after he allegedly branded a child on their arm in late 2020.

Edward Walters, 28, of State College, will spend 6 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and one year of probation after pleading guilty to simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

In Oct. 2020, state police investigated Walters after CYS alerted them that a child had an eight-like shape that appeared to be burned onto their arm. Walters insisted that the child had fallen against a fence and continued to pick at the scab, causing it to look like the number 8.

The child eventually told an interviewer from the children’s advocacy center about Walters using a “grey-colored metal thing” to place two circles on his arm and that it felt like a burn.

Waltesr will also have to pay a fine in the amount of $100, complete any counseling, evaluation, and/or treatment deemed necessary by Probation, pay restitution in the amount of $1,431.26 to the Victims Compensation Assistance Program, and pay all court costs.