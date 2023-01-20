CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man was sentenced to state prison for pleading guilty after a shooting incident that occurred in June, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

Kyle Hockenberry (Original Centre County Prison photo)

Kyle Hockenberry will serve 3-8 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats.

Hockenberry was arrested in June 2022, after allegedly shooting a coworker in the thigh with a shotgun after an argument while they were drinking after work.

A witness reportedly told police that Hockenberry packed up some items and attempted to leave but his truck caught fire in the driveway. The coworker then tried to break the window with a rock before Hockenberry went back to the house and got a shotgun, the witness originally told police.

Ultimately, the coworker was shot in the thigh before Hockenberry reportedly fled on an ATV only to be found by police.