STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three local nonprofits received a combined $23,000 to put towards making a difference in the lives of members of the community.

Members of Centre Foundation’s Giving Circle awarded the money to Centre County Youth Service Bureau, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County and Housing Transitions at their annual reception on Oct. 17.

At the reception, these nonprofits were invited to pitch their projects for a chance to receive a grant from the Giving Circle and the pitches were voted on by members.

Giving Circle awarded a total of $15,000 to Housing Transitions, their top awarded nonprofit. Centre County Youth Service Bureau and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County each received $4,000.

Housing Transitions, an organization that provides housing programs and supportive services to those in need, plans to use the grant money to renovate a well-worn family bathroom in its 100-year-old Centre House shelter.

“From our staff’s years of experience working with our clients, we’ve learned that a clean, hygienic place helps people get ready for work and school on a daily basis and makes them feel better,” Amy Werner, Development and Community Relations Coordinator for Housing Transitions, said. One of the highlights of the renovation is that it will provide a new vanity for family members to keep their belongings in in the bathroom, eliminating the need for them to carry things to and from the bedroom and bathroom. Werner said this will allow residents to feel more comfortable during their stay.

Centre County Youth Service Bureau will use their grant money to support a targeted volunteer mentor recruitment campaign focused on finding Bigs for their Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. The program reports that currently children can wait up to 1,400 days, the equivalent of almost four years, to be paired with a mentor.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County will put their grant money towards their 3D Home Build project that aims to construct the first 3D concrete printed home in Pennsylvania.

Since its founding in 2006, Giving Circle has distributed $243,000 in grants in support of nonprofit organizations throughout Centre County. Some previous grant recipients include Out of the Cold, Jana Marie Foundation, Center for Alternatives in Community Justice, Centre Safe, ACRES Project, Interfaith Human Services, and Park Forest Preschool.

To learn more, or become a member, visit Centre-Foundation.org or contact Kerry Tolton at kerry@centre-foundation.org or at 814-237-6229.