CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Proposals are now being accepted for a major Centre County broadband project that could bring high quality internet to thousands of residents.

The Centre County Commissioners approved a request for proposals related to a long-time broadband expansion project at their April 25 meeting. This request for proposals is unique, as the county is asking Internet Service Providers to present their own project from the ground up.

“We’re asking internet providers to come forward with a real rural broadband expansion project of the facilities and infrastructure that they would own, operate and manage through a project that the county could possibly support,” Assistant Planning Director Elizabeth Lose said.

A previous study found three primary zones in the county had the highest need. Providers must serve 80% of the households in those targeted areas. Lose said nine providers engaged with the county during the study as potential options.

“Five or six have been very active,” Lose said. “They have expressed interest in partnering with the county, so it is very feasible that we could receive five, six or seven different proposals that we can all collectively look at and consider.”

Lose said public engagement will be a big factor in deciding how the project plays out and which providers are chosen. This would include giving residents a heads up about the projects that are coming to their neighborhoods.

“Rural broadband needs have been something critical,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “I think pretty much every citizen who lives in an undeserved area or knows folks who do understand how important this is to economic development and for education.”

Funding for the project will come from a $200,000,000 American Rescue Plan grant made available by the state legislature. A 25% match from the county is required to receive the money.

“The guidelines came out less than two weeks ago and now we are all ready to engage with the ISPs and work on grant proposals to try and boil something down very quickly for the folks at home,” Chair of the Commissioners Mark Higgins said.

The commissioners have until July 10 to officially decide on the county’s grant request.

“We have a short window of opportunity and we need to make the best of it,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said.

All submissions for proposals are due to the county by May 26. The selection of the official projects is set to happen on June 6. You can lead more about the request for proposals here.