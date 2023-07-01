CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A park in Benner Township has a new name and sign thanks to a veterans supporter and a partnership with the township.

The Buffalo Run Community Park is now renamed the Benner Township Veterans Community Park. It got a brand new sign this week to go along with the veterans memorial already at the park.

The baseball field at the park is also getting its name changed to Johnstonbaugh Field after Vietnam Veteran Dennis Johnstonbaugh, who lost his legs while in Vietnam.

Debra Burger said she teamed up with the township to get the name changed.

“I love my veterans. And I just felt like there are so many in this area, and this park kind of needed a little bit of a facelift on their sign,” Burger said. “We wouldn’t be able to have a park like this, we wouldn’t be able to rename a bridge or a ball field or a park in a lot of other countries, and we have to thank our veterans for that.”>

Burger is hosting a ceremony for Johnstonbaugh on Sunday, July 16, where she expects over 200 guests, including friends and family of Johnstonbaugh and fellow veterans.

They’ll be revealing a plaque for Johnstonbaugh in front of the baseball sign to honor him.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Burger said anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony.