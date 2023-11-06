CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County PAWS Shelter has never seen so many dogs at one time. On Sunday, the shelter had its first “PAWS Fest” as a fundraiser for the facility.

The event kicked off at 12:30 p.m. as kids and dogs hit the ground running to participate in carnival-styled games and pet-related activities.

Over 100 people came out to support the event and check out pet-related vendors and raffles for prizes.

“The primary goal today is to make people aware of what PAWS is doing here and to raise money for PAWS,” Lisa Bahr, the Executive Director of PAWS, said.

In previous years, the shelter had done a fundraiser called the “Tennis Ball Toss” but thought that the function needed to be larger to keep up with the expenses they endured.

“I haven’t been to an event like this before, but I used to volunteer at PAWS,” Maddie Tarity, a dog owner, said.

Dogs from the shelter were also at the event and available for adoption.

“This is a pretty intensive event for a dog to be okay at. There are dogs, there’s people, there’s kids. So, we’re hoping that we can show off how wonderful a few of our dogs that are adoptable really are,” Bahr said.

PAWS is hoping to continue this event and expand it in the future.

To support PAWS and learn more about their organization, visit their website.