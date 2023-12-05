CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County PAWS announced their “Home for the Holidays” adoption promotion.

The promotion, running from Dec. 1-17, waves all adoption fees on adult dogs and cats in an effort to help pets find their “fur-ever” home this holiday season. All PAWS animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations prior to adoption. A free voucher for the first vet visit in Centre County is also included.

“All of our dogs and cats deserve to be in warm, loving homes for the holidays, but it’s

especially important to highlight our adults. They have just as much love to give as any

of our puppies or kittens, but tend to take longer to be adopted and often struggle to

settle into the shelter environment,” Hannah Beck, operations manager at PAWS, said.

Prospective adopters can meet a variety of cats and dogs that are ready to become part of a loving home. All normal cat and dog adoption procedures apply during this promotion and potential adopters are encouraged to check the PAWS website to see what animals are available.

Adopters are encouraged to apply online in advance of visiting the facility, located at 1401 Trout Road, to help expedite the visits. Visiting hours are 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.