STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Centre County police departments are highlighting the need for de-escalation training for their officers with the semi-annual Crisis Intervention Training Week.

Mental health continues to be a growing conversation and when incidents come about where officers are needed, those responders need to be ready to handle the situation.

23 officers and first responders graduated from the program, which is the 22nd for the county. The students spent the past week at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building learning skills and tools to de-escalate a situation where a person may be in a mental health crisis.

“We strive very hard to give officers and first responders the tools they need to be able to recognize mental health conditions, recognize when someone is in crisis and divert them to community resources that can assist as opposed to arresting and incarcerating someone,” CIT Director Tracy Small said.

The curriculum is organized by a county crisis intervention team and focuses on various goals.

“First, to improve interactions between law enforcement and persons with mental illness,” Patton Township Police Chief Tyler Jolley said. “To reduce injury to officers, family members and individuals in crisis. To link individuals with mental illness to the appropriate treatment and resources in our community like we discussed.”

Now in its 12th year, the training is becoming increasingly more important in Centre County. Residents in a recent survey shared that mental health resources were a pressing concern.

“The study reported that Centre County adults report an average of nearly 5 poor mental health days per month, which is actually a 50% increase from when a survey similar to this was conducted in 2016,” Jolley said.

At the beginning of the week, some students were not as receptive to the training.

“They’re saying, ‘You know, I wasn’t too sure about being here,” Small said. “But now that I’ve been here, and I’ve seen what this is all about, I definitely think it’s something that should actually be taught at the academy level.’ So, when individuals encounter someone in the public sector, they’re better prepared for that first interaction they have with someone.”

Small said about a third of the counties in the state have a program, but that number is growing.

Since the training launched in 2011, 423 first responders, law enforcement officers, and other professionals have graduated in the county.