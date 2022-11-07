CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.

Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, Lehigh County, Luzerne County and Philadelphia County.

Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. In addition, the division also deploys monitors from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order. Division personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials.

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.

The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act and the Civil Rights Acts.

The division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote. The division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.

For a full list of the 64 jurisdictions that the Civil Rights Division will monitor you can see the Department of Justices full press release here.