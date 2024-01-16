CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sustainability is at the forefront of the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s mission. Now, the organization is finding new ways to increase their efforts.

Office Manager Katrina Pope said CCRRA is moving to solar-powered operations, a plan several years in the making.

“Probably about eight months ago, maybe a little closer to a year ago, we started looking at “Do we have the rooftop space to install our own solar array?” Pope said.

The $1,200,000 project is moving along thanks to the Pennsylvania Solar Center’s GET Solar Program. State College solar energy company Envinity will be installing the array.

“This solar array that we’re going to install will power 100% of the authority’s electricity needs,” Pope said. “There is a plan for it to also power, there is a RNG Station operated by Clean Energy. There’s a potential that we could generate enough electricity to power that station as well.”

Pope said after the installation, it will take about a year and a half to reach the 100% mark. Then, the array could be in service for around 25 years.

“Part of our project is to have an education component in our interpretive center on site,” Pope said. “We already have lots of outside groups who use that interpretive center. They get some recycling education when they use it but now there will be solar education in there as well.”

The Centre County Commissioners are also in favor of the project, signing a letter of support for a grant application. Pope said the funding through West Penn Power’s Sustainable Energy Fund would help pay for a percentage of the cost.