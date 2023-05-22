CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Centre County residents will be seeing an earlier recycling pick-up time this summer.

The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority (CCRRA) is changing its hours and some residents will be setting out their recyclables a little earlier than they are used to.

The CCRRA is starting their curbside collection at 6 a.m. instead of the regularly scheduled 7 a.m., pushing pickups an hour earlier.

This change starts right after Memorial Day and will be in effect for all curbside residents who are serviced by the CCRRA except for those living in the Borough of State College.

CCRRA Education Coordinator Amy Schirf said this change was made to better accommodate the employees who are picking up the recyclables during the heat of the summer.

“If you’re an early morning pick up, I know I get picked up at 7:40 every morning, I want to make sure that my bin is out an extra hour early just so they don’t miss it,” Schirf said. “Because if they miss it, it’s hard for them to go back”

These changes will be in effect throughout the summer until Labor Day.