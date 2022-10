CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A update on the proposal for the Nittany casino in College Township was released on Thursday night.

In September, the council was considering sending a letter to the Gaming Control Board. Strong community opposition to the casino spurred the push for the letter.

However, after hearing an hour and a half of public comment and legal advice from their solicitor they decided to not write the letter.

The council decided after a vote. The vote was four to one.