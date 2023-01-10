CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Centre County Board of Commissioners is reminding residents to fill out the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband map challenge.

The initiative is set to close on Friday, January 13 at midnight.

In a statement the commissioners said:

“We’ve been diligently reaching out to the agencies and state and federal legislators to petition a deadline extension so that every resident who chooses to participate in the National Broadband Map challenge has an opportunity to do so. However, time is of the essence and participating in the individual challenge process is key to ensuring that every household – your household – is accurately captured and reported based on broadband internet availability and location.”

Those who are interested in taking part in the survey can do so here. The survey only takes a few minutes. The survey will help to determine the county’s federal broadband funding in future years.

An instructional video and step-by-step guide are available to respondents through Centre County Government’s website under the “News and Announcements” section at Centre County’s website.

Respondents with general questions or in need of assistance with the FCC’s National Broadband Challenge can direct them to broadband@centrecountypa.gov.