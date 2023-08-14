CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Paul Takac (D -Centre) will be hosting a bike safety event in August.

The Bike Rodeo will take place Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Military Museum. The museum is located at (51 Boal Avenue).

The event works to promote bike safety. The State College Police Department will be available on-site for bike safety obstacle courses. A bike registration station, safety checks, informational brochures on bike safety laws and state government services, and more will also be available.

More information is available on Representative Takac’s Facebook page.