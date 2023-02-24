CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Paul Takac (D-Centre) will be hosting a grand opening for his new office next week.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 2 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The office is located at 216 West Hamlin Ave. in State College.

The event will allow residents to meet Takac and his staff, share their thoughts about issues, and explore the services his office offers, including state programs and information on state issues and services.

Takac is a first-term member in the new 82nd Legislative District in the new Democratic majority.

“Having a place where residents of the community can come and be heard is important,” Takac said. “This is exactly what we want this newly opened district office to be, and so I look forward to meeting new folks as well as seeing many familiar faces and working to represent their voices and concerns in Harrisburg.”