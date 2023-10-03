CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) was appointed Monday to serve on the House Education Committee.

“For more than two decades, I worked in educational technology, partnering with administrators, teachers, and parents to learn about the many complex issues our schools face,” Takac said. “Now, as state representative for the 82nd Legislative District and a new member of the House Education Committee, I have the unique opportunity to bring a rural, Democratic voice to the table in Harrisburg, and I will continue my work to advance legislation and budgets that support all public schools and students in our commonwealth, as well as their communities and local residents. Every child deserves a high-quality public education, regardless of ZIP code.”

Three of the school districts that serve communities in the 82nd Legislative District, Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte Area, and Keystone Central, are underfunded, he noted in a press release.

In addition to fairly funding schools, Takac will also work with the House Appropriations Committee to ensure sustainable funding for Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, including Penn State, whose largest campus, University Park, lies within the 82nd Legislative District.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Takac will serve alongside state Rep. Pete Schweyer, D-Lehigh, who serves as the majority chair of the House Education Committee, 12 Democratic members, and 11 Republican members.