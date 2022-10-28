CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online.

The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile device.

The lottery said the online prize was the largest of its kind ever won in U.S. history. Pennsylvania is one of 14 states in the country to sell lottery products online.

PA Big Winner Spectacular features one progressive jackpot and includes a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games and a chance to activate a big keystone jackpot bonus game.

Online players can also purchase other game tickets such as Powerball, Mega Millions and more through the Pennsylvania Lottery website or through the lottery’s app.