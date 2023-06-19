CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new initiative aiming to bring residents and food producers together.

The Centre Kitchen Collective will provide a shared space for people to make and get food from local producers. The founders of the program are working out of extra space one day a week at the grocery store Nature’s Pantry.

They hope to create a new space in Pine Grove Mills and are working to secure a major grant that would bring residents and food together.

“A lot of folks nowadays don’t know how to prepare food anymore,” Sabine Carey, Co-founder of Centre Kitchen Collective said.

The idea for a shared incubator kitchen stems from Carey’s other project Centre Markets. That project is a virtual farmer’s market featuring local food producers.

“Three years later and we’ve outgrown our space. We’ve really seen a need to provide kitchen space for folks that are preparing food,” Carey said.

The shared-use kitchen would be available for people to rent and it would serve up cooking classes and include common kitchen tools for Centre County residents who don’t have them.

“A lot of times now we see folks that are so used to eating out and they’re so used to getting their vegetables pre-chopped,” Carey added.

“Let’s not fake the food, let’s just make the food,” Elaine Wilgus, Co-founder of Centre Kitchen Collective. “We see a lot of processing in our food these days and a lot of people do that out of lack of time or lack of knowledge.”

Organizers are working to secure funding through a $5,000 USDA grant. The founders say the collective won’t just “Centre” the residents in need of meals – but the providers who grow them.

“To see that food being turned into not just meals and sustenance and community for people, but to also see and celebrate the richness of agriculture as part of our culture here in Central Pennsylvania,” Wilgus added.