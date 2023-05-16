CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck hauling meat has tipped over on PA 45 in Potter Township leaving a part of the road closed.

The crash happened on PA 45 between Hidden Lake Drive, Park Drive, and Rimmey Road.

There were two people in the truck at the time it left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to state police. There was no entrapment but one person reportedly has minor injuries.

Crews are working at the scene to get things cleared. The power company is also on the scene after a pole got damaged.

