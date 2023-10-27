CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Centre County students are preparing to compete in a series of robotics competitions across the country.

The Centre County 4-H Robotics team was chosen to start a FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC®) Team in 2012. Since then, the team has been inspiring the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.

“They come together over the course of the year,” Mentor Bill Jester said. “They build and program these really cool robots and then they travel around to different competitions here in Pennsylvania and across the states.”

100 students in fourth through twelfth grade gather each week, representing every school district in the county. The students are broken up into three teams: elementary, middle and high school.

“We have coders, we have builders and then we have people who work on the notebook and the writing and the pictures,” seventh grader Claire Williford said.

The team is no stranger to winning. They won the GLOBAL Robotics competition in 2018, beating teams from countries all around the world.

Right now, the students are preparing for the 2024 competition season. The high school team is building a new robot for the year.

“The higher the piece is scored, the more points you get,” Gabe Geiger, a junior at State College Area High School said. “You get to design something and then you get to make it and then you get to see it work. It’s a really satisfying feeling.”

For this year’s entry, the team is exploring new ways to maximize technology.

“This one is a shooter as opposed to last year’s robot which was a gripper,” eleventh grader Ken Yoshiea said. “So, that changes the strategy a lot.”

The club has served as a pipeline for future success in STEM-related fields, which studies show are vital to our economy. Former team members have gone on to work at companies like SpaceX, Microsoft and Lockheed Martin.

“It’s kind of like an outlet for a lot of my interests and it lets me peer into new interests that I didn’t even know that I had,” Connor Hill, a ninth grader at State College Area High School said.

Over the next few months, the students will finish the robot ahead of the competitions that are set to begin in early 2024.

“They can learn about physics and engineering and math and things like that in the classroom, Jester said. “But here they come to actually put those skills into real life.”

The team is looking for sponsors to help with supplies, transportation and lodging for the competitions. You can learn more by clicking here.