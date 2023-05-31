CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Wednesday, May 31 is National Senior Health and Fitness Day and seniors in Centre County took a trip for good health practices.

In Boalsburg, 65 forward patients and Geisinger representatives got together at the PA military museum to walk around the grounds to promote senior fitness. Kiersten Davis of 65 forward was happy to take part in the event to see the seniors take the initiative to stay active.

“it makes me feel good, I like seeing seniors putting their health first and striving after their goals and trying to create a healthier lifestyle,” Davis said.

“We have so many participants that are very motivated in improving their health and staying active, so it makes me feel good that I can be part of that,” Davis added.

After the walk, the group went across the street to enjoy healthy smoothies from a local café.