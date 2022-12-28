CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one.

With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its support by renaming the Utah slope.

During the evening on New Year’s Day, just one day away from the Rose Bowl showdown, the Utah mountain run will be changed to Pennsylvania for a limited amount of time.

“For over five decades, Penn Staters have found the best view of Beaver Stadium and Happy Valley from the top of a slope named Utah,” a press release from the resort on Wednesday reads.

According to the resort’s website, the Utah slope is rated as “level 8-9,” because skiers have to go down the entire mountain while “working on advanced techniques.” The ski resort can be found at 301 Bear Meadows Road in Boalsburg.

Tussey Mountain Ski lifts will be running until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On Jan. 2, they will operate until 9 p.m.

For more information about Tussey Mountain Ski Resort and the slope name change can be found online at its website.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, number nine-ranked Penn State will take on the number seven-ranked Utah Utes in the granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl in California.