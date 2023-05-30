CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Better broadband access could be coming to underserved Centre County areas and soon we will know who is bringing it.

The Centre County Broadband Strategic Plan is moving along after the Centre County Board of Commissioners approved entering into contract negotiations for the project at their May 30 meeting.

After conducting various research throughout the county, research presented by the office found that 7,900 addresses throughout the county are underserved or don’t currently have broadband access.

“We had been knowing that this window for grants was going to open but we didn’t know exactly when or what the guidelines were going to be,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.

Assistant Planning Director Elizabeth Lose said she met with a dozen different companies about the project. A request for proposals was issued in April and five companies ultimately submitted all proposal materials.

“We’re gonna start the deep dive in coordination with our broadband consultant, CTC Technology, to start to go through these proposals,” Lose said.

The Centre County Broadband Expansion RFP responses received by the deadline were:

Centre WISP Venture Company LLC in Centre Hall, PA

All Points Broadband Partners, LLC in Richmond, VA

Verizon Pennsylvania LLC in Philadelphia, PA

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC in Philadelphia, PA

Pavlov Media in Champaign, IL

County officials said the proposals were comprehensive.

“They average about 30-40 pages a piece,” Lose said. “So, these companies that have provided submissions have certainly done their due diligence.”

The project will be funded in part by grants that the county is working to secure.

“It’s a $200,000,000 state grant funded by our state legislators, which we appreciate, funded by I believe the American Rescue Plan Funding,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

The commissioners will be part of the review process and will be interacting with the municipalities where the broadband projects are being targeted.

“With this level of interest for the first round of major grants, hopefully, we’ll have a lot of interested for the second $300,000,000 plus grant round coming up this winter too,” Higgins said.

Officials from the planning department say they aim to submit their recommendations by Friday, June 2.

The commissioners have until July 10 to officially decide on the county’s grant request.