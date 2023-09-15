CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop in Centre County found cocaine coming to Johnstown from New York, state police report.

Tony Robert Jones, 34, was pulled over before noon on Thursday, Sept. 14 by Pennsylvania State Police on I-80 in Marion Township for having tint on his windows that troopers said was too dark.

During the traffic stop, troopers said they could smell marijuana and that Jones had several air fresheners in his car as well as multiple cell phones in sight, according to the criminal complaint. Jones allegedly told police he was on his way back home to Johnstown from Queens, New York.

After finding that Jones had charges filed for drugs and guns recently as well as a history of drug charges in Pennsylvania and New York, he was asked if he had anything in the car.

The complaint shows that Jones denied anything was in his car and refused a search. Troopers told him a K9 would be called in. Jones then tried to run and get back into his car. He was tased but managed to take off on foot and jump a wire fence before being tased again and taken into custody.

According to the complaint, one of the troopers broke his finger in the process.

Jones allegedly admitted to having a pound of marijuana and an entire kilo (2.2 pounds) of cocaine.

Charges were filed against Jones for possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and lesser charges.

Jones was placed in Centre County Prison with bail denied citing public safety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.